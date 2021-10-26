© TrendForce Analysis | October 26, 2021
GaN solutions to hold major share of fast charge market in 2025
Apple recently unveiled its 140W MagSafe charger for the new MacBook Pro, marking the first time that Apple is adopting GaN technology. As such, 100+ watt fast charge products have thus entered a period of growth, in turn accelerating the adoption of third-generation semiconductor devices in consumer applications, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
While GaN power transistor prices have dropped to nearly USD 1 as of now, and GaN fast charge technologies continue to mature, TrendForce expects GaN solutions to reach a 52% penetration rate in the fast charge market in 2025. TrendForce also indicates that the vast majority of GaN fast chargers’ peak power fell within the 55W-65W range in 2020. GaN fast chargers with 55W-65W of peak power accounted for 72% of all GaN fast charger sales last year, with 65W being the mainstream, whereas GaN fast chargers with 100W and more in peak power accounted for only 8%. Even so, the outlook for these high-power fast chargers appears relatively promising, as more and more companies release their own high-power fast chargers in response to consumers’ increasing energy consumption demand. Fast chargers with a peak power of 140W are the most powerful solution currently available. Within the 100+ watt product category, GaN fast chargers have reached a penetration rate of 62%. These chargers are primarily supplied by Navitas and Innoscience. With a market share of more than 70%, Navitas’ GaN chips are used in products from Baseus, Lenovo, and Sharge, among others. On the other hand, PFC+LLC combo controllers have become the mainstream solution for 100+ watt fast chargers as these controllers allow for higher efficiency and smaller physical dimensions. The combination of SiC diodes and GaN switches results in increased PFC (power factor correction) frequency. As such, major manufacturers have quickly adopted the GaN+SiC wide bandgap semiconductor combo for their fast chargers. For instance, Baseus released the world’s first ever 120W GaN (supplied by Navitas) + SiC (supplied by APS) fast charger in 2020 and saw excellent reception from the market. SiC power device suppliers, including Global Power Technology, Maplesemi, and onsemi, have also been ramping up their shipments to PD (power delivery) fast charger manufacturers. It should be pointed out that the fast charge interface has gradually become a standard feature in cars. In light of the rise of the high-power in-car charging market, the power consumption and maximum battery capacity of electronic products will propel the widespread application of third-generation semiconductors, including GaN and SiC, going forward.
