LG workers to walk out?

According to icwales the LG workers at the LG Electronics plant in Newport were advised to take strike action over a 'derogatory' redundancy offer.

According to icwales the trade union Amicus has rejected the redundancy package offered to 315 workers at the LG Electronics plant in Newport, who will lose their jobs in December.



"Within a few days, a substantially improved offer worth £4m was made and accepted", Amicus regional officer Chris Holmes, said.



"That outcome should be taken as a clear signal to LG Electronics that Amicus and our members are determined to hold out for what is right, and collectively we can make a difference. This may also be the only option here", he added.



"We are still doing everything we can to come to a satisfactory conclusion and resolve the issue of redundancy payments and we are very hopeful of coming to a successful conclusion", an LG spokesman commented.