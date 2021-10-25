© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

CORE-emt expands with new representative in Central America

The Scandinavian distributor of capital equipment, CORE-emt, announces that the company has decided to open a Central American branch in Mexico.

CORE-emt might be best known for the complete SMT line solutions – with its main brand YAMAHA SMT – which the company offer across the Scandinavian and Baltic region. Which is why it might come as a surprise that the company also has key account customers in the Central America. Due to present activities combined with new inquires in Central America, the company says it has decided to expand with a physical presence in Mexico. In a short update the company says that the primary focus of the new branch will be to provide process support and offer supporting units to its customers, for example the X-ray units and cleaning systems. And as customer requests in the Central America region keep increasing, CORE-emt has added Iveth Rangel, based in the Guadalajara area in Mexico to its team. "With extensive electronics industry experience within international logistics, production line logistics, process improvement and business strategy from working with large electronics companies such as FLEX, Hewlett & Packard, GPV and Jabil in Central America, we simply know that Iveth Rangel is the perfect fit to support our customers in that area," the company writes in the update.