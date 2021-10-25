© Ventec International Group - for illustrative purposes

Ventec acquires manufacturing site from Holders Technology

Ventec International Group has finalised an asset purchase agreement with Holders Technology in Europe. The transaction completes Ventec’s acquisition of a range of PCB assets owned by Holders Technology’s German & UK operating subsidiaries.

The investment is aimed at boosting Ventec’s value creation in Europe and strengthens its position in the PCB design and manufacturing marketplace. Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, as detailed in a press release, Ventec will integrate some of Holders Technology’s specialist materials into its current portfolio of PCB base material solutions. The complementary product lines, which will provide immediate benefits to Ventec customers, include entry and backing materials for drilling and routing applications, lamination accessories (release films) and copper foil for lamination applications. From 1st October 2021, Ventec officially took ownership of the fully tooled and equipped manufacturing site for back-up and entry material located close to Ventec’s Central European Hub in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany, with specialist employees transferring to Ventec as part of the agreement. “The acquisition forms an integral part of our global growth strategy,” says Mark Goodwin, COO Europe & Americas of Ventec in the press release. “5G, the Internet of Things, vehicle electrification and advanced LED applications are just some of the driving forces of the increasing demand for reliable, high-quality PCB base materials. With the acquisition of some of Holders Technology’s specialist material solutions and expertise, we are now even better positioned to implement our long-term growth strategy and to offer a one-stop-shop for our diverse range of customers from industries such as automotive, industrial, medical and mil/aero. This will be of great benefit to customers who rely on Ventec as a trustworthy provider of highly reliable PCB base materials for their demanding applications."