Luminovo acquires PCB platform provider Electronic Fellows

Munich-based software company Luminovo acquires the Wiesbaden-based startup Electronic Fellows.

Luminovo, who provides products to digitize the electronics value chain, will via this acquisition add dedicated modules for displaying, analyzing and processing printed circuit boards to their product portfolio. The company’s goal is to develop a software suite for the complete process; from designing a new electronic product to bringing it to life. "With this novel software suite, we support companies with digital and data-driven processes to positively leverage the ever-growing demand for electronic products and innovations. By providing a better overview of sourcing alternatives, uncovering risks and automating manual activities, we achieve fast and adaptable processes. Our long-term goal is to transfer manufacturing knowledge from the end of the value chain to the beginning to help our customers avoid costly mistakes and better meet demand," says Luminovo founder Sebastian Schaal in a press release. He continues to say the acquisition not only brings the company a second ready-to-sell product, but also that sharing features and insights between Electronic Fellows' product, Stackrate, and the company’s own flagship, LumiQuote, opens new opportunities for collaboration between companies in the electronics value chain. Electronic Fellows founder Florian Herborn adds, "With Stackrate, PCB manufacturers can already generate precise quotes for even complex PCBs in a matter of minutes. Soon, it will also be possible to provide these quotes in real-time via modern API interfaces. Our merger with Luminovo will make these quotation interfaces available to the broad EMS market. In this way, we will contribute a significant step to the interconnectedness of the electronics industry and considerably speed up existing processes." Luminovo is focused on EMS providers that cover high-mix-low-volume production. Their flagship product, LumiQuote, joins, digitizes, and automates the quotation and sourcing processes including material and manufacturing calculations. Electronic Fellows is working to simplify the quoting process for PCB manufacturers. The suite of modules developed supports manufacturers throughout the process: from customer management, Gerber data analysis, layer setup and management, to accurate costing and quotation document generation.