GPV's looking to expand - breaks ground on new factory

The Danish headquartered EMS provider announces that it has broken ground on a new electronics factory in Sri Lanka. Once completed in 1Q23, the factory will add a total of 11,300 square metes of production space to the company's Sri Lankan operations.

The electronics manufacturer has been planning the expansion for some years now but the pandemic put the plans on hold. have had to put the expansion plans on hold due to the coronavirus. “Our new factory will be a state-of-the art facility fitted for electronics manufacturing with room to growth as well as room to develop cable-harness manufacturing. Our many employees also look forward to the upgraded functionality,” says Chandana Dissanayake, Managing Director of the electronics site in Sri Lanka, in a press release. “A strong presence on the Asian continent is important for us, as well as for our globally oriented customers. GPV Electronics in Sri Lanka is fully certified within ISO 9001/14001/45001, and from here, we provide technology services, with special focus on our Swiss and German customers. The expansion in Sri Lanka is the first step in our master plan to expand and thereby also make room for our continued growth. I am very proud of what we have accomplished due to our highly skilled people and the good and trustful partnerships with our valued customers,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO at GPV.