Material | September 12, 2006
Kester and EasySpheres in agreement
Kester announces that it has finalized a marketing and distribution agreement with EasySpheres to inventory and sell Kester's full product offering of Ultra-Spheres® and TSF interconnect fluxes.
The stated goal of both Kester and EasySpheres is to provide customers and distribution partners with instant online access to a broad inventory of solder sphere and flux products that can be quickly shipped against demand. EasySpheres has developed and maintains a state-of-the-art Web portal that features an easy to use login, allowing customers to create a custom account, check inventory, receive or save a quote, and process an order in a quick and simple manner. Orders of stock items are processed same day and are shipped via UPS for fast reliable delivery. Unlike other industry suppliers, EasySpheres can ship small lot quantities of solder spheres from quantities of 10,000 to 1 million.
Ultra-Spheres® are engineered to resist surface darkening induced by transit tumbling as well as ball placement equipment. This surface-darkening resistance eliminates vision systems' false “missing ball” error readings that may result in the unnecessary scrapping or rework of acceptable product.
Kester's Ultra-Sphere® distribution exceeds industry expectations, eliminates unwanted sphere sizes (undersized or oversized), and supports high-yielding ball attach processes. To ensure homogeneity of the solder alloy, Kester® combines the use of only the highest quality virgin metal with award-winning quality practices for a precisely controlled alloying process.
Ultra-Spheres® are available in many solder alloys, including eutectic tin/lead and high lead typical for ceramic BGA packages as well as many of the industry demanded lead-free solder alloys. A range of sphere diameters for BGA and CSP ball attach applications is available from 0.006 to 0.035" (0.15 to 0.889 mm).
