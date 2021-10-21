© Ryder Industries

Ryder Industries' expansion is approaching completion

Last year, Swiss-owned electronics manufacturer Ryder Industries broke ground on a massive manufacturing expansion in China; which would double the company current capacity. The project is now moving into the next phase.

Having completed construction work on two new factory buildings at its campus in Xinfeng, the project is now moving into the next phase: fitting out both factories with electrical and network infrastructure, before completing the commissioning and installing automation ready to begin production, a press release reads. Given the current high demand for manufacturing services, and high-tech products for consumer, industrial, and medical markets in particular, the timing really couldn't be any better. There is a clear need both for more capacity as well as more advanced capabilities, and the new factories are poised to deliver both. “While one building is going into immediate use, given this year’s pressing rise in demand, the second is ready to handle the continuing growth that we expect in the near future,” explains Eric Winkler, Founder and Chairman of Ryder Industries in the press release. “The two buildings have the same floorplan and are sharing infrastructure as well as common engineering and supply-chain connections, maximising the expansion of our resources which, ultimately, we place at our customers’ disposal.” In addition to the extra capacity and capabilities planned for the two, new, multi-storey Inland plants, Ryder’s coastal campus in Shenzhen is also moving forward. The company says that the transition into a new Advanced Manufacturing Hub will develop in the coming years. With the first new Inland factory ready to begin operations imminently, Ryder Industries now has 14 permanent buildings in China.