Ampohm Wound Products with success in Italy

Ampohm Wound Products Ltd has been called upon for their expertise by an Italian audio company to manufacture and supply paper in oil capacitors.

Ampohm, based in Launceston, Cornwall is part of the GSPK Group of companies. As one of the UK's leading manufacturers of standard, specialist and custom made capacitors, interference suppressors and inductors, Ampohm operates within a variety of industries, including; industrial, lighting, military, automotive and audio.



Ampohm's excellent reputation within the audio sector for quality, service and the ability to provide tailored solutions is now becoming well established within the Italian marketplace.



Vintage Hi-Fi, a respected distributor of audio equipment, has recently placed orders on Ampohm for the manufacture and supply of their capacitors to be utilised within their specialist audio equipment.

Ampohm's staff collectively possesses over 80 year's experience. The company's knowledge and expertise of the audio industry allows for bespoke and somewhat specialist paper in oil capacitors to be manufactured to satisfy the performance requirements of Vintage Hi-Fi.



As a direct result of this capability and the level of service they have received, Vintage Hi-Fi are now promoting Ampohm Wound Products Ltd throughout its own customer base and via their website.



Rob Johnston, Director of Ampohm Wound Products Ltd said - "Vintage Hi-Fi approached us due to a combination of our reliability, expertise and impeccable reputation. Their requirements are quite specialist, however our extensive experience of the audio industry ensured that the paper in oil capacitors surpassed our customer's expectations."



Rob continued - "Vintage Hi-Fi has been extremely pleased with their capacitors and I am delighted that they feel confident enough to recommend Ampohm to their own customers as this I feel is where the real value is realised."