© American Battery Solution

American Battery Solutions expands its location in Michigan

lithium-Ion battery maker, American Battery Solutions, announces that it's expanding its Innovation Center, significantly growing its footprint in Michigan as it adds to its team of battery professionals.

The company says in a press release that it is tripling the size of its facility – growing from 40,000 square feet to 115,000 square feet – and creating an additional 75 professional jobs in Lake Orion. Neither financial details of the expansion, nor customer contracts driving the growth have been disclosed. ABS says that it ahas added engineering, test and research jobs to support both internal product development and custom battery pack contract awards. These additions bring the ABS headcount in Michigan and Ohio to 155 team members. "ABS has seen continued growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic and needs to expand our Lake Orion facility and staff to support our growing customer base and line of renewable modular battery pack technologies," says Subhash Dhar, Founder, Chairman & CEO of American Battery Solutions in the press release. "This expansion of the Michigan Innovation Center reflects the success of our promise to pursue business opportunities in underserved and emerging market segments. Product features that include modularity and scalability with advanced management and control systems have proven very attractive to our industrial, commercial and heavy-duty vehicle customers." The facility and employment growth is driven in part by customer adoption of ABS's recently launched product line, the ALLIANCE Intelligent Battery Series of lithium-ion batteries for motive and industrial applications. Expansion in the facility is also being driven by several recent customer awards for high-voltage battery packs and solutions for light commercial delivery and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The new areas will house additional engineering test labs, a Hardware-in-the-Loop BMS development lab, and a prototype battery pack assembly line that will complement the existing module prototype line and space to house the growing employee base.