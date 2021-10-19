© Nexperia

2021 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI)

2019 2020 2021(F) 2022(F) 2023(F) 2024(F) MSI 11,677 12,290 13,998 14,896 15,587 16,037 Annual Growth -6.9% 5.3% 13.9% 6.4% 4.6% 2.9%

*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Disks – Excludes Non-Polished and Reclaimed Wafers *Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications

The logic, foundry and memory sectors are contributing to the 2021 silicon shipment expansion. “We are seeing a significant increase in silicon shipments driven by strong secular demand for semiconductors across multiple end markets,” said Inna Skvortsova, an Industry Research & Statistics market analyst at SEMI. “The growth momentum is expected to continue in the following years but could be tempered by the slowing pace of the macroeconomic recovery and timing of the wafer manufacturing capacity additions needed to meet growing demand.”