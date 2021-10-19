© Nexperia Analysis | October 19, 2021
Silicon wafer shipments to log robust growth through 2024
Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to register robust growth through 2024, with wafer area increasing 13.9% year-over-year in 2021 to a record high of nearly 14,000 millions of square inches (MSI), SEMI reports.
The logic, foundry and memory sectors are contributing to the 2021 silicon shipment expansion. “We are seeing a significant increase in silicon shipments driven by strong secular demand for semiconductors across multiple end markets,” said Inna Skvortsova, an Industry Research & Statistics market analyst at SEMI. “The growth momentum is expected to continue in the following years but could be tempered by the slowing pace of the macroeconomic recovery and timing of the wafer manufacturing capacity additions needed to meet growing demand.” 2021 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI)
*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Disks – Excludes Non-Polished and Reclaimed Wafers
*Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications
|2019
|2020
|2021(F)
|2022(F)
|2023(F)
|2024(F)
|MSI
|11,677
|12,290
|13,998
|14,896
|15,587
|16,037
|Annual Growth
|-6.9%
|5.3%
|13.9%
|6.4%
|4.6%
|2.9%
