IAR Systems dismisses CEO

The board of I.A.R. Systems Group has decided to dismiss CEO Stefan Skarin and has appointed Richard Lind as acting CEO. Richard has been a board member of IAR since 2019 and is a former CTO of the Internet of Things at Microsoft.

The board says in a in a press statement that it will begin recruiting a new CEO and is looking for a leader with experience in international proactive sales, to develop long-term relationships with demanding customers and to develop business models for software. “For a period, IAR Systems will have a temporary but very knowledgeable CEO in Richard Lind, which means that the board can take the time to find the right leader for the next phase in IAR's development. To take that step, IAR needs new leadership, an updated sales strategy and an improved sales organization”, says Nicolas Hassbjer, Chairman of IAR. The company says that its product strategy remains unchanged and the board intends to invest in both IAR's tools for software development and our new SecureThingz offering. “We will initially focus on organic growth in software development tools and in taking the leading position in security and copy protection of electronics. IAR's established position and the employees' deep technical know-how in software development is a unique platform for taking part in the growth of connected products. Security is judged to have great potential and increasing growth over the next 10 years, we will make SMS - Security Made Simple”, says Richard Lind, acting CEO of IAR.