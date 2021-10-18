© Pricer

Pricer turns to Zollner as it brings production to Europe

Pricer, a Swedish developer of electronic shelf labels, has turned to German EMS provider Zollner in order to bring its products closer to its customers on the European market as it aims to meet an expected continued high volume demand for in-store digitalization and solutions.

In order to achieve this Pricer has engaged with German EMS provider Zollner, to expand the its production capacity of electronic shelf labels and set up final assembly capacity in Europe. This will complement Pricer’s existing production facilities in China and Thailand. “In addition to mitigating the effects of geo-political uncertainties and dependencies on few suppliers, this decision is in line with Pricer’s intention to continuously improve our customer satisfaction. Moving production closer to our customers is a strategic goal that we believe will strengthen our competitiveness in the market, and also contribute to reducing our carbon footprint. Designing products for automation has been an important part of realizing this intention and we are pleased to be working together with Zollner to further enhance the degree of automation in our assembly lines”, says Helena Holmgren, President and CEO of Pricer in a press release. “We are excited to support Pricer as an innovation leader in the retail sector with our manufacturing and engineering expertise”, adds Markus Aschenbrenner, member of the Zollner Board of Management. “Automated production in one of our German sites will render ESL output scalable according to the needs of Pricer. Thus, even in a competitive high-volume production, quality ‘Made in Germany’ for the European market is guaranteed.” To meet Pricer’s high expectations, Zollner is currently fine tuning the production line for graphical labels. Deliveries from the new production facility are expected to start during the end of Q2 2022.