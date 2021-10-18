© Elmatica

Elmatica names Robert Kurti as Chief Information Officer

PCB broker Elmatica announces that the company has promoted Robert Kurti to Chief Information Officer. Kurti joined Elmatica in 2016 as IT Manager, after supporting the US and NATO coalition forces for 6 years.

“During his time at Elmatica, Kurtis' contributions have been invaluable in regard to our digitalization strategy of our supply chain, however he has also played an important part in developing our future strategy and compliance program”, says CEO Didrik Bech in a press release. The CEO continues to explain that Kurtis expertise, knowledge and insights have had a significant impact on how the company handles customers' data, develop and secure its customers' supply chains. “He is a vital resource not only for the company as a trusted and supportive colleague, but also for further development of our Compliance Program and seamless digital customer interaction,” Bech says. “I am delighted to take on this new position and challenge. I look forward to, together with an amazing team, to further develop Elmaticas strategies on Cyber Security, Compliance and Supply Chain Security. Elmatica has a great culture and great culture brings great people. I feel honored and humble by this promotion”, adds Kurti.