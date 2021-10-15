© HansaMatrix via Facebook

HansaMatrix to evaluate alternatives for further business development

The Latvian EMS provider announces that it will conduct a strategic review of its business with the aim of supporting further growth and to enhance shareholder value.

The company says in a press release that it remains confident on the execution of its strategic business plan. At the same time, the review may allow the company to identify an additional strategic direction of the business which could enhance the value for its shareholders. HansaMatrix says that this potential direction could result in a transaction – or even a series of transactions – such as the sale of the company to an investor, or a sale of parts of the company, or a reorganisation of its entities; including a spin-off of the company’s shareholding in Lightspace Technologies. As of right now the company has not set a deadline for the completion of this review. The company also stresses that there is not any guarantee that the process will result in any transaction.