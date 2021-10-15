© Asteelflash

Asteelflash adds new capabilities to its Grenoble design centre

Last month, electronics manufacturer Asteelflash announced that its design centre in Grenoble, France, recently expanded its capabilities with the addition of an anechoic chamber.

The walls of the room absorb electromagnetic waves in a free field condition in order to measure electromagnetic disturbances by radiation – which will allow the company to go further in the services it offers. "This new service is an addition for the development of our customers' products in order to pre-qualify their project from the prototyping stage, making it possible to accelerate industrialization and thus reduce the time to market," an update for the company reads. Located in Grenoble, the design office (Asteelflash Développement) offers expertise in product design and now also radio and EMC pre-certifications.