Anritsu takes leadership position in 3G test

Anritsu is the only test vendor currently offering test platforms able to perform the full range of Tx, Rx, Performance and RRM (hereafter RF) test cases specified by the Global Certification Forum (GCF) in January.

These test cases were introduced in order to achieve an industry-specified 80% high priority Test Case threshold objective to allow UE Certification testing under the latest 3GPP TS 34.121 specification to begin (defined under GCF work item WI-010).



The Anritsu ME7873A W-CDMA TRX/Performance Test System and ME7874A W-CDMA RRM Test System can support the full range of RF GCF test cases. And the brand new Conformance Toolkit upgrade (MX785220A) to Anritsu’s market-leading 3G Protocol Test System (PTS) software suite provides the prerequisite protocol test software with full GCF documentation and certificates for existing users of Anritsu’s MD8480B W-CDMA Signalling Tester.



As such, the pioneering 3G work invested by Anritsu in the development of the ME7873/4A and MX785220A Conformance Toolkit upgrade has enabled the industry to pass a major 3G UE roll-out milestone while enhancing Anritsu’s status as the leading RF validated test system supplier for 3GPP TS34.121.



Without this contribution by Anritsu, the GCF 80% Test Case threshold would not have been achieved. This would have had a significantly detrimental impact on the roll-out of the latest 3G terminals.