Revenue by Product and Application Category – Year-Over-Year Change

CAE revenue increased 10.1% to $1,014.6 million. The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 11%.

IC Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 0.4% to $581.5 million. The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 18.6%.

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 16.8% to $284.4 million. The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM increased 9.4%.

SIP revenue rose 27.1% to $1,204.9 million. The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 20.5%.

Services revenue increased 23.1% to $106.1 million. The four-quarter Services moving average increased 8.8%.

Revenue by Region – Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas, the largest reporting region by revenue, purchased $1,367.3 million of electronic system design products and services in Q2 2021, an 18.3% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 15.2%.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa revenue increased 9.9% to $415 million. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 7.8%.

Japan revenue decreased 1% to $237.9 million. The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1.9%.

Asia Pacific revenue increased 15.9% to $1,171.2 million. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 22.9%.

The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.5%, the highest annual growth since 2011. “The industry reported double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q2 2021,” says Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor, SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. “Product categories Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM), Semiconductor IP (SIP), and Services all reported double-digit growth.” “Geographically, all regions reported growth on a rolling four-quarter basis, with the Americas; Asia Pacific (APAC); and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) showing a substantial year-over-year increase,” Rhines continued. The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 49,964 people globally in Q2 2021, a 7.3% increase over the Q2 2020 headcount of 46,579 and up 1.9% compared to Q1 2021.