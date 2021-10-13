© Mycroft AI

Aztech to manufacture Mycroft's smart speaker

Kansas City based Mycroft AI, a developer of an open source voice assistant and smart speaker, announces that it has selected Singapore based EMS provider, Aztech Technologies Pte, as its design partner and contract manufacturer for the company's Mark II smart speaker.

“We are very happy to have Aztech’s expertise and scale behind the Mark II”, says Mycroft CEO Michael Lewis in a press release, “as a Group, they bring 35 years of experience in consumer electronics to the project and we’re really excited to be working with them.” With Mycroft’s new smart speaker the company is bringing both privacy and a robust open source software stack to the voice assistant market. With Aztech’s expertise in design and manufacturing and Mycroft’s software, the Kansas City company is aiming to be a game changer on the market, pushing the value of openness and privacy. Aztech has four R&D centres in Hong Kong, Shen Zhen, Dong Guan and Singapore, and three manufacturing facilities in Dong guan, China and in Johor, Malaysia. The Mark II will be produced the company's Malaysian manufacturing plant. “We are privileged to be selected among several strong contenders, and are very excited in our partnership with award winning Mycroft AI,” says Daniel Oh, Senior Vice President for Sales and Business Development of Aztech in the press release, “In addition to our production capabilities in Malaysia, Aztech is committed to the manufacturing success of Mark II through this synergistic collaboration.”