© Exceet Group

GS Swiss PCB has been sold

exceet Group AG announces that it has signed a contract with a fund advised by AFINUM Management AG to sell its portfolio company GS Swiss PCB AG.

GS Swiss PCB is a manufacturer of miniaturised printed circuit boards for the medical technology and aerospace sectors is based in the Swiss Canton of Schwyz. The completion of the transaction is not subject to any conditions and is expected to be completed by 31 December 2021. The agreed purchase price amounts to approximately CHF 105 million (EUR 97.85 million), a press release reads. Based on the IFRS accounting standard, GS Swiss PCB AG generated revenues of EUR 36 million and an operating profit of EUR 9.5 million in the financial year 2021.