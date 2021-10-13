© Scanfil

Scanfil expects more out of 2021 than previously thought

The EMS provider announces that it is revising its its turnover upwards and narrowing the range of adjusted operating profit outlook for 2021.

Due to the robust customer demand and increased material prices Scanfil revises its turnover outlook upwards and narrows the range of adjusted operating profit outlook. The company now estimates that its turnover for 2021 will be EUR 670–710 million and its adjusted operating profit will be EUR 41–44 million, a press release reads. However, as the company points out the guidance for the full year involves uncertainty arising from the potential negative impact of the availability of certain materials, especially semiconductors, as well as the pandemic on customer demand and the delivery capability of the component supply chain. In Scanfil's previous outlook the company estimated that its turnover for 2021 would be EUR 630–680 million and its adjusted operating profit would be EUR 41–46 million.