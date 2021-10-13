© ItalVolt

Battery manufacturer Italvolt partners with ABB

Italvolt, the Italian battery manufacturer aiming at creating of the largest gigafactories in Europe, as selected ABB for Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) at its site in Northern Italy.

At the same time, the company also announces its partnership agreement with the global technology company, to jointly explore how automation, electrification and digitalisation solutions can fast-track production processes for battery manufacturing. "Italvolt has the objective of gathering industrial excellences in each area of our business and we are glad to announce this partnership agreement with ABB, one of the foremost names in the global industry. ABB's state of art technology will help us in ensuring the sustainability of our production plant as well as enable efficient, reliable, and cost-effective production. We are happy that ABB is joining us for the journey," says Lars Carlstrom, CEO and founder of Italvolt in a press release. The technology partnership with ABB will bring Italvolt expertise in design and delivery of electrification and automation solutions for power control, distribution and management, optimization of manufacturing processes and long-term energy efficiency. It will also include consultancy on robotics and autonomous operations, as well as handling of material in the process units of the plant. "Italvolt's plans for large-scale manufacturing are crucial for electrical mobility, increased sustainability and reindustrialization of the region," adds Mauro Martis, South Europe Cluster Manager, Process Industries, ABB. "Together we will explore our technologies and synergies with Italvolt, providing our know-how for this ambitious project." Italvolt is building its Gigafactory with a 45 GWh production capacity for battery cells in Scarmagno, Italy.