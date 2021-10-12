© Zeiss

Capture 3D is now a part of the ZEISS Group

ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of Capture 3D, a US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions, has been concluded successfully.

With the completion of this transaction, Capture 3D has become part of the ZEISS Industrial Quality & Research segment. Both ZEISS and Capture 3D have enjoyed strong growth in the past years and proved successful on the market. In a press release, Zeiss says that the aim is to further strengthen this technological position together, especially in the area of optical digitization systems. The combination of expertise for existing products and solutions as well as joint innovations in the future will lay the foundation for shaping and entering new markets. . Capture 3D, Inc. is a US partner for GOM GmbH, a ZEISS company, located in Santa Ana, California. Founded in 1997 as one of the first distributors of GOM, they now have 5 locations across the US with nearly 100 employees and over 2,900 installations. They provide 3D measurement solutions to help customers make improvements in product design, manufacturing, quality control, and production processes.