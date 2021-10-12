© kentoh dreamstime.com

BioSig selects Plexus as its manufacturing partner

BioSig Technologies, a medical technology company commercialising a biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, has entered into a manufacturing and services agreement with EMS provider Plexus Corp

Plexus counts healthcare and life sciences as one of its largest market sectors representing nearly 40% of annual revenue. Under the terms of the newly reached agreement, Plexus will the PURE EP System bring to market, the company’s signal processing technology for arrhythmia care, and develop a new product pipeline for BioSig’s subsidiary NeuroClear Technologies, a press release reads. “We are fundamentally proud to partner with Plexus on our mission to advance therapies through technological innovation. Their engineering and manufacturing capabilities and outstanding expertise in building complex medical devices make Plexus a foundational cornerstone to support BioSig’s growth objectives now and well into the future,” Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies. “The recent release of our clinical data has increased physician interest in our technology. We believe that the post-pandemic recovery in elective procedures will further drive our installation footprint, and we are confident that Plexus’ first-class operational infrastructure will ensure a quality supply of the PURE EP systems to meet growing market needs,” Kenneth L. Londoner, continues. The PURE EP is an FDA cleared non-invasive class II device that aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology.