Jaltek Group moves forward following partner strategy change

Just one year after signing a very successful strategic alliance agreement with Swedish EMS provider NOTE AB, Steve Pittom, Jaltek Group Sales Director, announced that the agreement has been annulled due to a significant strategic change of direction by NOTE AB.

Jaltek Group is now seeking a stronger relationship with an established Eastern European EMS provider to continue the established European manufacturing model.”



Pittom said “Our first year in partnership with NOTE AB has been hugely successful, establishing significant new business valued at over £10 million for volume manufacture in Eastern Europe. We have proved the European manufacturing model with a number of new and existing customers and had hoped to continue in partnership with NOTE AB, however significant management changes at NOTE AB have resulted in a re-alignment of their strategy which, sadly, is at odds with our own.” Pittom added “We're now actively seeking a more formal partnership with a European EMS provider who is looking for a UK based partner to provide local Prototype & NPI services with the ability to move to volume in Eastern Europe.”