© IAV Electronics Production | October 12, 2021
IAV expands its Heimsheim facility into a development center
The automotive engineering partner says that it is significantly expanding its presence in southern Germany with a new development center, and with that IAV is creating new job opportunities.
"With our development center, we are intensifying our close customer relationships with automobile manufacturers and creating a hub for the development of new vehicle generations," says Katja Ziegler, CFO of IAV in a press release. “For electromobility to take off successfully, e-vehicles need to come onto the market in sufficient variety and at shorter intervals. So development has to pick up speed, and with increasing complexity.” In addition to the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test center announced last year, the development center will also include a building complex with 370 workstations for project partners and employees. In addition, there will be test areas and a complete high-voltage (HV) test infrastructure consisting of pre-integration stations, test benches for intelligent charging functions and DC fast-charge test fields. The company says that its new test center will bring together all the project partners involved. They can jointly test the components in the new buildings, validate the results and further develop the components. Construction of the development center in the immediate vicinity of the EMC testing facility began in spring 2021. Once it is up and running in the first quarter of 2023, IAV employees will move into the new building from the previously rented properties in the surrounding area, the press release continues. "This will enable us to offer our customers the combined expertise of our employees and the appropriate testing infrastructure, which is essential for the rapid development of e-vehicles and for connected mobility, from a single source and in a single location. IAV will carry out the entire high-voltage integration for upcoming e-vehicle series at the new development center, making development processes much more effective and efficient," says Matthias Kratzsch, CEO of IAV