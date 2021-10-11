CalcuQuote adds NAC Semi to quoting system for EMS

CalcuQuote announces that the company has added electronic component design service and distributor NAC Semi to the its ecosystem designed for electronics contract manufacturers.

“NAC Semi is pleased that we found CalcuQuote. We were introduced to them by one of our EMS customers. We are eager to have our component inventory data included on their platform. In today’s market finding new reliable component sources is at the top of every one’s priority list,” says Joe Sanders, VP of Strategic Sales for NAC Semi in a press release. “Whether customers are looking for alternates or just a new reliable source for an existing part on their AVL, CalcuQuote on-line BOM quoting tools help NAC meet them and solve their component sourcing needs.” “NAC Semi fills an important need for many of our customers and we are excited to be moving the EMS industry forward together. Their ability to provide further component sourcing is crucial, especially amidst the current component shortage,“ adds Chintan Sutaria, President and CEO of CalcuQuote. “Supply chain digitization and transparency are a win-win for everyone, because they create a more connected partnership, improves agility and increases efficiency.”