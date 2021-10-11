© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Vanilla completes acquisition of Interconics

UK-based EMS provider, Vanilla Electronics, has completed its second acquisition – a Wiltshire based electronics manufacturing services business, Interconics Ltd.

The acquisition is strategic move which allows Vanilla to increase its scalability and capability in complex electronics manufacturing services, whilst providing a stronger foothold in higher volume PCB assembly, a press release reads. Earlier in March 2021, Vanilla completed the acquisition of Bela Electronic Designs, a provider of PCB design and low to medium volume manufacturing services, serving as the group’s new product introduction facility in Bedford, UK. “Interconics’ technical and highly proficient automated manufacturing services provide group customers with the ability to quickly scale their higher volume products, retaining manufacture within the UK. The acquisition perfectly complements Vanilla’s fast-growing group, which now covers the end-to-end spectrum from new product introduction, supply chain management, and volume manufacturing,” says Dan Croft, Group Chief Executive Officer, in the press release. Dave Weston, founder and MD at Interconics, will take up a new role as Group Chief Technical Officer. “This new collaboration with the Vanilla Group is a great opportunity to provide a new level of growth, where those existing partnerships will continue to flourish, and Interconics will continue to pave the way in electronics manufacturing. I am thoroughly looking forward to my new Group role, where I will continue with equal pace and enthusiasm, but with additional investment and scale,” says Dave Weston. Gary Wearing, group Chief Operations Officer, will also step into the position of Managing Director of Interconics, leading the business with the close guidance of Dave Weston, Dan Croft and Matt Negus (Group Chief Financial Officer). Vanilla ends the press release stating that it continues to look at other acquisitions that add technical, regional, and commercial value to the business.