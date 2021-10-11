© LPKF

Dr Klaus Fiedler named as LPKF’s new CEO

Dr Klaus Fiedler will become the new Chief Executive Officer of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG. The Supervisory Board of the technology company has appointed the manager to join CFO Christian Witt in the Management Board, effective 1 April 2022 or earlier, with a three-year contract term.

"We are very pleased to have gained a high-profile top manager in the electronics industry with broad experience in technology and innovation. With his deep understanding of the tech space, strong customer focus and deep understanding of the relevant markets in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, Klaus Fiedler brings all the required expertise to spearhead LPKF Group's strategy for long term profitable and sustainable growth, continued internationalization, and acceleration of new business initiatives," says Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the Supervisory Board in a press release. Dr Klaus Fiedler has a PhD in Physics and is currently Vice President and Head of Corporate Ventures at SCHOTT AG where he is responsible for the global identification, assessment, and incubation of new business opportunities. Before that, he served in various senior management positions at Knowles Electronic in China, at NXP in Austria and at Philips Research in the USA and in Germany. Dr Klaus Fiedler adds: " LPKF is well known for its innovations in high precision laser technology. My goal is to provide our customers with decisive competitive advantages through innovative processes and solutions. I strongly believe that LPKF’s leading technologies are well positioned to deliver differentiated and innovative solutions to the markets LPKF is serving today and tomorrow. I want to accelerate growth with full commitment and technological vision. I am looking forward to working with the Supervisory Board, with Christian Witt on the Management Board and with all 700 employees in the LPKF Group worldwide. This exciting company has enormous potential for the future."