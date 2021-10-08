© AT&S

AT&S names new director of investor relations

As of October 1, 2021 Philipp Gebhardt has taken over the position of “Director Investor Relations” at the internationally successful technology group AT&S.

He succeeds Gerda Königstorfer, who will leave the company at her own request. She will continue to work for AT&S until the end of November, 2021, to ensure an orderly handover of all tasks, a press release reads. Mr. Philipp Gebhardt has many years of experience in the field of IR work and will ensure the smooth continuation of capital market interaction for AT&S. Gebhardt has been working as a consultant and IR manager for international companies for more than 13 years and was most recently Director IR at Fresenius Medical Care in the USA and Germany.