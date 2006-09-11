LG Philips to build another LCD plant in Poland

LG Philips will, as a result from the increasing demand for LCD panels in Europe, increase its manufacturing operations in Poland.

LG Philips LCD is planning to make an investment of about $530 million in a new plant that will be located in Wroclaw in southern Poland. The manufacturing at the new plant will start in the first half of 2007, with output of three million units a year initially, mostly LCD TV modules.