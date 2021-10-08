© ILFA

ILFA places multi-million order for new production machines

Hanover-based PCB manufacturer ILFA is progressing steadily with the modernisation of its operations. The company has recently placed an order worth several million euros with Viking Test Ltd. for the supply of wet process machines from Asian equipment manufacturer UCE.

The overall package includes machines and systems for solder resist development, for chemical surface cleaning and for chemical etching and stripping. ILFA is consistently pursuing its modernisation course, which envisages an investment of more than EUR 2 million per year and is intended to secure the company's competitiveness on the market.