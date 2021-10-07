© Volvo Cars

Volvo Cars starts production new EV model in Ghent, Belgium

Volvo Cars has started production of the C40 Recharge, its latest fully electric model, at its manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium.

The Ghent plant, which is one of the company’s largest, Volvo Cars is moving towards all-out electrification. The plant also produces the XC40 Recharge, the fully electric version of the company’s compact SUV and Volvo Cars’ first fully electric model. Volvo Cars says in a press release that it is increasing electric car capacity at the Ghent facility considerably, to 135,000 cars per year, and already expects more than half of the plant’s production volume in 2022 to consist of fully electric cars. “The C40 Recharge is a car that represents our future,” says Javier Varela, senior vice president for industrial operations and quality at Volvo Cars. “Our manufacturing operations and a close collaboration with our suppliers are key in achieving our future ambitions in terms of electrification and climate neutrality. Our Ghent plant is ready for an all-electric future and will be an important part of our global industrial network for the years to come.” The propulsion consists of twin electric motors, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78kWh battery that can be fast-charged from to 10-80% in about 40 minutes and offers an anticipated range of around 420 km.