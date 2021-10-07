© Creation Technologies Electronics Production | October 07, 2021
Creation Technologies completes its acquisition of IEC
EMS provider Creation Technologies has completed its acquisition of IEC Electronics Corp. and with that Creation Technologies has added three additional manufacturing locations to its network.
“This is a significant acquisition for Creation Technologies. IEC has built a strong reputation for service and a prestigious customer franchise with particular strengths in Aerospace & Defense,” says Stephen P. DeFalco, Chairman and CEO of Creation Technologies in a press release. “This deepens our commitment to serving medium volume/high reliability customers in Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Tech Industrial markets.” As previously reported Creation Technologies payed USD 15.35 per IEC share. “This is a powerful combination which will provide great opportunities for our customers and employees,” says Jeffrey T. Schlarbaum, President and CEO of IEC. “I look forward to working with the team on a smooth transition.” The acquisition adds locations in Newark, New York, Rochester, New York and Albuquerque, New Mexico that complement Creation’s other 12 sites in the USA, Canada, Mexico, and China. The acquisition also expands Creation’s portfolio of service offerings with the addition of IEC’s capabilities in Precision Machining, Interconnect (cable and harness), and Analytical Laboratory Testing solutions.