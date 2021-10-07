© StromVolt

Canada to get its first lithium-ion cell factory

StromVolt Americas, a Canadian company, announces that it has signed agreements with Taiwan-based Delta Electronics to build the first lithium-ion cell factory in Canada. StromVolt says it will be the first North American firm to fully own such a facility along with the rights to develop and scale up this critical technology.

"StromVolt's agreements with Delta Electronics are a landmark opportunity for North American cell manufacturing. StromVolt would gain, through this close cooperation, the cell technology, extensive in-person support for the factory construction and the sale of brand-new machinery. The partnership drastically reduces the timeline for the factory to become operational and eliminates the uncertainty for such an ambitious project." says Maxime Vidricaire, CEO of StromVolt in a press release. As the Canadian company puts it in the press release, North America has all the critical minerals to fully convert to EVs, but the absence of lithium-ion cell technology and know-how means that EV manufacturers are currently facing shortages and an overdependence on foreign players. This is something StromVolt is looking to change and the company claims to have has secured this vital cell manufacturing expertise and will apply it to foster a local supply chain. StromVolt has identified the province of Quebec as the location for the first factory: "Quebec's clear aspirations to become a leader in lithium-ion batteries, along with its abundance of minerals, renewable energy and cutting-edge research make it the ideal hub for the first Canadian cell factory. These assets will allow StromVolt to produce the cleanest and most secure cell on the market" Mr. Vidricaire explains in the press release. Neither the size of the facility or the potential output has been disclosed. Evertiq will keep following the developments of the story.