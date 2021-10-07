© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Angeles Equity Partners completes the sale of APCT

Angeles Equity Partners, a private investment firm, has sold PCB manufacturer APCT, Inc. to an affiliate of Industrial Growth Partners (IGP).

APCT is an integrated manufacturer of complex, quick-turn printed circuit board prototypes headquartered in Silicon Valley. The company services low-volume niche production programs to aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical companies. Offshore production management services are provided through its Global division. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, a press release reads. “We are proud of what we have accomplished with CEO Steve Robinson and the entire APCT team,” says Timothy Meyer and Jordan Katz, Co-founders and Managing Partners of Angeles Equity Partners. “The strategic and operational transformation we executed is a testament to the Angeles value creation model and another example of our ability to partner with management teams to build exceptional industrial businesses.” “It has been an incredible journey growing and transforming the business with the support of Angeles. Together, we strategically repositioned APCT to better serve key end markets and executed several impactful operational initiatives to accelerate growth and expand margins. Our entire team is thrilled by all we have accomplished during our partnership with Angeles,” adds Steve Robinson, CEO of APCT. “We believe a great future lies ahead for APCT and look forward to our new partnership with IGP.”