© Harju Elekter

Harju Elekter takes the next step in Sweden

The Estonian Group is continuing its expansion in Sweden. The group is looking to become a major player on the Swedish electrification and automation market.

One of the actions to further strengthen the presence in Sweden includes the centralisation of inventory and production resources. This means that the current operation in Malmö, the the south of Sweden, will move to new larger and more appropriate premises in the harbour area in the city in August 2022. The operations in Borlänge, Grytgöl and Stockholm will be transferred to a completely new, wholly owned facility in Västerås with a total office and production area of some 6'000 square metres. Parts of the operations in Stockholm will remain there but move to new premises. “Both the Group and all our co-workers in Sweden are deeply engaged in becoming a major player on the Swedish electrification and automation markets. To succeed in achieving such success, good products, and high level of competence, as well as a strong organization are needed, backed by efficient logistics and production,” says Tiit Atso, Group CEO, in a press release., Certain project management and electrical design resources, plus part of the Swedish Management Team are since February located in Västerås. These will also transfer to the new facility in Västerås, which is expected to be ready for occupancy during Q4, 2022. For the Malmö operations, the focus going forward will be on low and medium voltage switchgear and a new area, industrial automation solutions. In Västerås the focus will be on panels, switchgear and technical and fiber shelters. FAT tests will be performed at both sites. The Västerås facility will also function as a temporary storage facility for products from other Harju Elekter production facilities on their way to sites in Sweden.