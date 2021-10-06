© Odyssey Semiconductor - for illustrative purposes only

Global semiconductor sales grew 29.7% YoY in August

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were USD 47.2 billion in the month of August 2021, an increase of 29.7% over the August 2020 total of USD 36.4 billion and 3.3% more than the July 2021 total of USD 45.7 billion.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in August, increasing year-to-year across all regional markets and major product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Chip shipments have reached record totals in recent months as the industry ramps up production to address continuing high demand.” Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in Europe (33.5%), China (30.8%), the Americas (30.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (28.2%), and Japan (23.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.9%), China (3.4%), Japan (3.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.6%), and Europe (1.5%).