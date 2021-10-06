© Enics

Enics names new Chief Business Officer

To enhance the company's focus on profitable growth and providing sustainable solutions, EMS provider Enics has appointed Mr Michael Cappello as Chief Business Officer and member of Enics Management Team as of October 4th 2021.

The company says he will play a key role in building Enics growth path to become a 1-billion-euro company. “Enics is on a path to growth and new, exciting future. Our growth involves not only scaling up our current business, but also transformation from an electronics manufacturing company to a full turnkey-service provider in industrial electronics. This transformation requires new approaches, new mindset and new kind of knowhow. Therefore, I am especially thrilled to welcome Michael Cappello to the team! His profound experience with different industries and his focus on building customer success throughout his career will accelerate Enics development to our common future direction to partner with our customers to serve the full electronics value chain by best performance and innovative solutions. I am looking forward to the developments and openings which Mr. Cappello will bring to Enics”, says Elke Eckstein, President and CEO of Enics, in a press release. Mr. Cappello has experience in General Management, Strategy, Business Development, Marketing and Sales and Product and Service Development, having held several EVP and CEO positions during the last 25 years, in international companies.