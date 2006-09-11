GSPK Circuits surpass all expectations

Global manufacturer of printed circuits boards (PCBs), GSPK Circuits Ltd, has surpassed all customer expectations by manufacturing a printed circuit board with .003” track and gap.

A leading supplier of high performance, mixed-signal integrated circuits, micro controllers and DSP chips approached GSPK Circuits for assistance with an IC development project when initial thoughts lead them to believe this demanding task couldn't be achieved successfully.



GSPK Circuits, based in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, has been supplying the global electronics industry with printed circuit boards for over 40 years, and has built up a wealth of experience during this time. It is this experience that put GSPK Circuits in good stead to be able to meet the challenging needs of their customer.



With the successful completion of a volume trial batch, the customer was delighted with the PCB's supplied; which are evaluation boards used for IC development, but more so, have been astonished by the manufacturing capabilities and expertise provided by GSPK Circuits.





Steve Lloyd, Managing Director of GSPK Circuits Ltd said: “GSPK Circuits' vast experience of manufacturing printed circuit boards for a variety of industries has meant that the difficult task we were faced with was well within our capabilities. As an innovative company, we welcome new challenges and are delighted to have been able to meet our customer's needs.”