AEM invests in Hentec/RPS Pulsar solderability test system

AEM Incorporated has purchased a Pulsar solderability system for Hentec Industries/RPS Automation, a manufacturer of selective soldering, lead tinning and solderability test equipment.

The Pulsar solderability test system is used to determine how well molten solder will wet on solderable surfaces of electronic components and is ideal for high-reliability applications. The Pulsar utilises the dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis after specimens are dipped in a bath of flux and molten solder. An advantage of the dip-and-look method is since it is based on comparative analysis it can be performed rapidly by shop floor personnel with minimal training as well as requiring significantly lower capital investment then a wetting balance test system. The Pulsar dip-and-look test system can also be configured for low-volume lead tinning of component terminations that exhibit poor solderability due to oxidation or prolonged storage.