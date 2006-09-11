Konka, STMIcro in LCD cooperation

ST Microelectronics and China's Konka Group announced that Konka will go into mass production of its LCD integrated digital TV (IDTV) sets based on ST's DTV100 platform this October in time for the Christmas season.

The solution is built on ST's STD 2000 integrated decoder and videoprocessor and will reportedly support all worldwide standards.



The STD2000 single-chip high-definition (HD) processor is manufactured in a 90nm CMOS technology. It combines set-top-box (STB) functionality with image processing, on a single chip. The processor can decode and display both analog and digital broadcasts, eliminating adjacent-channel noise and multi-path interference, and can decode two simultaneous standard-definition (SD) signals as well as providing HD decompression, video processing and display for flat-panel televisions, ST informed.