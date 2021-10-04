© komax

Komax to consolidate its two Swiss sites

Komax says it has purchased land with a production and office building in Dierikon, Switzerland from elevator manufacturer Schindler at the end of last week.

The property is located immediately adjacent to the Komax headquarters and will make it possible to bring together all the the company's Swiss activities in Dierikon in the future. Komax is planning to sell its building at the existing production site in Rotkreuz. Komax has been working for a number of years on consolidating its activities in Switzerland at a single site to further optimize logistics and processes. The new building at its headquarters in Dierikon, which staff moved into in early 2020, was a first step in this direction. The purchase of a property from Schindler located directly adjacent to the headquarters, which was completed some days ago, means that Komax is now in a position to merge its Swiss sites. Before vacating the site in Rotkreuz, Komax will spend the next approximately 9 months renovating the production and office building purchased in Dierikon. After completion of the renovation, Komax will initially rent out part of the building as it does not currently require the entire space. Komax plans to sell its building in Rotkreuz. The plot purchased in Dierikon includes 6,400 square metres of currently undeveloped land. The company has with this created an opportunity for further growth at its largest production and development site.