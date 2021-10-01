NTS invests to expand its EMI/EMC test capacity

National Technical Systems (NTS), an independent provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, says that its laboratory in Boxborough, Massachusetts, recently invested USD 1.85 million to expand EMI/EMC test capacity and improve the customer experience.

The investment includes the purchase of two new EMI/EMC chambers along with one ground plane. The equipment can be used to serve customers in a variety of different industries that require advanced testing, including the aerospace and defense sectors. The addition of the new chambers have expanded the NTS Boxborough’s EMI/EMC test capacity by 30%, which allows lab to provide optimal test schedule queue times to customers in different markets. The new equipment is part of a larger initiative to improve the customer experience. As a result, the investment includes a new building with a customer lounge, nine offices, a café, and a tech area. “We’re excited to merge the highest standard of testing with an enhanced customer experience,” says Robert Lunnin, General Manager at NTS’s Boxborough laboratory in a press release. The lab also added a new ETS I1045 shaker system, which expands the facility’s capacity and capability for dynamics testing. The new high-powered shaker system, in conjunction with the eight shaker systems in place already, allows NTS Boxborough to service customer test schedules more quickly and effectively. “As New England’s premier test lab, the $1.85 million investment allows us to serve more customers at a quicker pace in a more comfortable setting,” Lunnin continues.