Hanwha Phasor partners with Plexus on comms-on-the-move satcom antenna

Hanwha Phasor has entered into a partnering agreement with Plexus Corp. Plexus will provide Hanwha Phasor with product development support and design for manufacture, test development and supply chain optimisation services in the run-up to product launch.

Pending a successful joint production readiness review, Plexus will provide volume manufacturing, aftermarket support and logistics services utilising its global manufacturing capacity worldwide, starting with its Kelso and Livingston sites in the UK. Kevin Walsh, Chief Operating Officer, Hanwha Phasor commented: “Reinforced by this partnership with Plexus, we are building the foundations of a formidable operations capability which we will continue to enhance as we progress through product launch to customer support in the field.” Anthony Green, Senior Director Aerospace and Defence – EMEA, Plexus commented: “Solid-state, flat panel arrays will revolutionise mobile communications in extreme conditions and remote locations. Hanwha Phasor’s antenna is advanced in development terms and offers a technology dividend when it comes to performance relative to the space it takes up. Space and satellite communications is a key growth area in which we have invested for some time, working with major players in the industry on space and ground stations applications for commercial and defence satellite markets. We are pleased to add Hanwha Phasor to our customer base of leading innovators and technology disruptors.”