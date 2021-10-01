Winonics invests USD3.9M in equipment

Winonics has invested approximately USD 3.9 million in a facility-wide renovation plan that includes extensive equipment and technology upgrades along with infrastructure improvements

“We are investing in our four pillars; equipment and technology, people, process, and methodology,” said David Torp, Winonics’ CEO. “When fully executed the plan is transformative and will set a new standard for PCB manufacturing; placing Winonics among the top advanced technology providers in the country.” The plan, which will support the commercialisation of the company’s additive manufacturing technology, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.