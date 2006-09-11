Electronics Production | September 11, 2006
Tessera and Flextronics in licensing deal
Tessera Technologies, Inc., a provider of miniaturization technologies for the electronics industry, today announced it has signed a new wafer-level assembly technology licensing agreement with Flextronics International Ltd. the world's largest manufacturer of camera modules.
Under the terms of the agreement, Flextronics has access to Tessera's SHELLCASE® CF technology for use across the company's entire camera module line. Introduced in July 2006, Shellcase CF is a wafer-level technology that utilizes the manufacturing infrastructure of conventional Chip-on-Board (COB) assembly processes, while resolving the challenges associated with increasing resolution and decreasing pixel size in image sensors. This wafer-level assembly technology is used to assemble optical components integrated into electronic products such as miniaturized cameras in camera phones, digital still cameras and video camcorders.
“Tessera's leadership in miniaturization technologies provides an excellent match for Flextronics' unparalleled consumer product manufacturing capabilities, as both companies look to drive the image sensor market forward,” said Bruce McWilliams, Tessera's chairman and CEO. “Given Flextronics' position as the world's leading manufacturer of camera modules and its exceptional expertise in the areas of camera module design and manufacturing, we are excited they have selected Tessera's new waferlevel assembly technology. We are confident our innovative Shellcase CF technology will help Flextronics maintain its market leadership while providing the cost, yield and miniaturization advantages needed to achieve substantial manufacturing efficiency.”
“With the adoption of Shellcase CF, Flextronics provides a major boost for Tessera and the widespread adoption of its latest assembly technology,” said Tom Hausken, Director, Optical Components, Strategies Unlimited. “The market for image sensors used in mobile phones is growing rapidly, and the industry needs to address the yield issues resulting from decreasing pixel sizes with increasing image sensor resolution. Tessera's Shellcase CF technology is a novel solution that helps to resolve these issues while providing an easy migration path for manufacturers who have traditionally used COB assembly technologies.”
