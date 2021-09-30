© mycronic

Mycronic sells AEi to ASM

Mycronic announces that its Global Technologies division has divested Automation Engineering, Inc. (AEi) to Singapore-based ASM Pacific Technology.

AEi, which Mycronic acquired back in 2016, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for precision Camera Module Assembly and Test (CMAT) systems used in electronics products. The company provides a product portfolio of fully-automated active alignment solutions, used to assemble camera modules and to measure and verify quality during volume production. The equipment is modular and adapted to customer requirements and the largest customer segment is the automotive industry. “Our goal has been to find an owner with an existing broad offering towards the automotive industry, who in addition has a technological leadership position in active alignment solutions for camera and sensor assembly and thus can leverage AEi’s technology and know-how. We believe we have found such an owner in ASM Pacific Technology,” says Michael Chalsen, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic in a press release. “We greatly look forward to continuing to develop AEi’s global market and technology leadership position together with ASM Pacific Technology and enabling full line solutions for the automotive and adjacent markets,” adds Jean Marc Peallat, General Manager, AEi. The company e expects the transaction to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.