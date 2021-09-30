© Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic opens production facility in Vietnam

Panasonic Ecology Systems Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Life Solutions Vietnam Co. Ltd. will start production of ceiling and ventilating fans at a new factory in Binh Duong Province in Vietnam.

Located on a site of 49,995 square meters just north of Ho Chi Minh City, the new two-story factory has a gross floor area of 24,066 square meters. This factory will start with production of ceiling fans for the Vietnamese market this year (2021) and add ventilating fans for the domestic and overseas markets, such as Asia, the Middle East and Africa, in the next fiscal year ending March 2023 (FY 2023), a press release reads. Panasonic invested around USD 45 million in the construction of the new facility, that will have a - planned - production volume of 3 million units in FY2026. As a main production hub for indoor air quality related devices in Southeast Asia, the factory will increase Panasonic’s production volume of these devices in the region to approximately 1.5 times in FY 2026 compared with FY 2021.