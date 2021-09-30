© NEOTech

NEOTech invests in Automated X-Ray Inspection Systems

NEOTech has invested in ViTrox V810 S2 advanced 3D X-Ray Inspection (AXI) machines for its Longmont, CO facility.

“At our NEOTech Longmont manufacturing facility, we build and assemble vital electronic products for some of our nation’s premier military product suppliers. It is crucial we provide the highest quality and highest reliable products possible to ensure our military can successfully and safely complete their missions. The Vitrox V810 was a clear choice to be a part of our SMT line. We’re creating products on the cutting-edge of technology. The Vitrox V810 provides us the much needed latest innovations in advanced 3D X-ray inspection as product complexity continues to grow. With the addition of these two units, NEOTech not only improves the in-house X-ray inspection capability and enhances production efficiency; but, also makes sure our top priority of product quality and reliability is achieved,” commented Jon Good, NEOTech Longmont General Manager.